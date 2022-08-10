Menu

Health

Public Health Ontario reports 478 confirmed monkeypox cases, up from 449 last week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'The latest health headlines from rebound COVID to Monkeypox and more!' The latest health headlines from rebound COVID to Monkeypox and more!
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins us to go over the latest health headlines, including staffing shortages at Canada hospitals, Monkeypox being declared a public health emergency in the United States and the concerns surrounding COVID rebound cases.

Public Health Ontario says there are now 478 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province.

The agency’s latest report on the illness says 75 per cent of cases were reported in Toronto.

Most cases are reported in men but three are among females.

Trending Stories

Read more: Monkeypox case confirmed in Toronto shelter system

The report on cases as of Monday represents an increase from the 449 confirmed cases in Ontario as of last Thursday.

Public health says 15 people have been hospitalized with monkeypox in Ontario and two people have been in intensive care.

There are also seven probable cases in the province.

