Health

Montreal public health investigating after man dies from legionnaires’ disease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Two Seniors hospitalized, five others ill after outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease at DDO residence' Two Seniors hospitalized, five others ill after outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease at DDO residence
Healthcare officials say they are investigating the cause of a Legionnaires’ outbreak at a West Island Seniors residence. They say they are putting in place measures to ensure the safety of residents. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to Legionnaires’.

Montreal public health officials say they are investigating a deadly case of legionnaires’ disease in the city’s east end to see if it is linked to two other cases detected in the area.

The city’s public health department said Wednesday that the investigation will target water cooling towers in the area.

The victim was only identified as a man.

Read more: Legionnaires’ disease outbreak at seniors’ residence in Dollard-des-Ormeaux sends two to hospital

Last year, two people died after an outbreak of legionnaires’ disease in an adjacent area.

The public health department says 27 cases of legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by bacteria, have been detected in the city so far this year, and that 52 cases were detected last year.

The disease can cause fever, cough, shortness of breath and aches and pains, and it can be fatal in roughly 10 to 15 per cent of cases.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick introduces cooling tower registry to reduce legionnaires’ disease risk' New Brunswick introduces cooling tower registry to reduce legionnaires’ disease risk
New Brunswick introduces cooling tower registry to reduce legionnaires’ disease risk – Mar 30, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
