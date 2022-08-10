Menu

Traffic

2-vehicle crash in Fergus sends 1 person to trauma centre with serious injuries

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 10, 2022 2:32 pm
OPP cruiser in file photo. View image in full screen
OPP cruiser in file photo. Global News

One person is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after an SUV collided with a pickup truck near Guelph.

The crash happened on Highway 6 just south of Fergus early Wednesday morning.

Wellington County OPP along with emergency services arrived at around 8 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup was initially transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a trauma centre.

The driver of the SUV walked away unhurt.

The road was closed as investigators looked into the cause of the crash.

They are asking any witnesses to contact Wellington County OPP.

