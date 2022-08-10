200 more Ukrainians set to arrive in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina will be receiving 200 Ukrainians Wednesday night who have departed from Warsaw, Poland to escape the war in their home country.

According to a release from the government of Saskatchewan they’ll be arriving in two charter flights that will have a short layover in Edmonton.

Read more: Second flight of Ukrainian refugees coming to Saskatchewan

The release said passengers will be receiving temporary accommodations and will have the opportunity to have questions answered, receive their Saskatchewan health cards, get banks accounts set up, and get information regarding housing, employment, education and other supports.

Information is being made available for Ukrainian newcomers on the government of Saskatchewan website as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Open Arms and Solidaire, two humanitarian organizations, are partnering with Saskatchewan on this initiative.

The province said with this flight, at least 1,500 displaced Ukrainians will have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict in Ukraine began.