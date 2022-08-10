SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

200 more Ukrainians set to arrive in Regina

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 1:28 pm
Over 1,500 Ukrainians will have arrived in Saskatchewan following the arrival of 200 Wednesday night in Regina. View image in full screen
Over 1,500 Ukrainians will have arrived in Saskatchewan following the arrival of 200 Wednesday night in Regina. File / Global News

Regina will be receiving 200 Ukrainians Wednesday night who have departed from Warsaw, Poland to escape the war in their home country.

According to a release from the government of Saskatchewan they’ll be arriving in two charter flights that will have a short layover in Edmonton.

Read more: Second flight of Ukrainian refugees coming to Saskatchewan

The release said passengers will be receiving temporary accommodations and will have the opportunity to have questions answered, receive their Saskatchewan health cards, get banks accounts set up, and get information regarding housing, employment, education and other supports.

Trending Stories

Information is being made available for Ukrainian newcomers on the government of Saskatchewan website as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Open Arms and Solidaire, two humanitarian organizations, are partnering with Saskatchewan on this initiative.

The province said with this flight, at least 1,500 displaced Ukrainians will have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict in Ukraine began.

Click to play video: 'Make music, not war: ‘Cleanup raves’ held in war-ravaged Ukraine' Make music, not war: ‘Cleanup raves’ held in war-ravaged Ukraine
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagUkraine tagRegina News tagGovernment of Saskatchewan tagyqr tagFlights tagwar in Ukraine tagPassengers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers