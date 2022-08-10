Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge refers N.S. murderer to restorative justice program in provincial first

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: August 10' Global News Morning Halifax: August 10
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A Nova Scotia judge has referred a convicted murderer to a restorative justice program — a first for the province.

In a decision released Tuesday, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady stressed that the referral will have no impact on the life sentence Brandon Jake Hollohan received March 21 when he was convicted of second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of Deborah Irene Yorke.

Coady said any evidence generated by the restorative justice process may be considered at Hollohan’s parole eligibility hearing, but it will not dictate an outcome, as the principles of sentencing will apply.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man, 23, charged with second-degree murder in Deborah Yorke homicide

The hearing in September will determine when Hollohan will be eligible to apply for parole, which by law must be between 10 and 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge said in his decision that the focus of this referral is Hollohan’s rehabilitation and his re-entry into society upon completion of his sentence.

The decision says Yorke’s relatives have yet to decide their involvement in the restorative justice process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Supreme Court tagRestorative Justice tagKevin Coady tagnova scotia murder tagNova Scotia Supreme Court justice tagBrandon Jake Hollohan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers