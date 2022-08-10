Boating accident in northwestern Ontario claims life of Goderich, Ont. mayor

The flag outside Goderich, Ont., town hall has been lowered to half-mast as the local community mourns the loss of Mayor John Grace, who died on Tuesday following a boating accident near his fishing resort in Pickle Lake in Ontario’s northwest.

In a statement, town officials confirmed the news of Grace’s death, saying he “enhanced the fabric of the town and enriched the lives of many, far beyond our community.”

“John was committed to his family and the community. He was a man of the people through and through,” the statement continued.

“John was a bright light, and he will be dearly missed. Our sincere condolences go out to John’s wife Wendy, their three boys, daughter-in-law, and grandson.”

Few other details have been released by local officials, however, Ontario Provincial Police in Pickle Lake confirmed to Global News that a Goderich man was the victim of a boating accident on Lake St. Joseph on Tuesday.

Police would not identify the boater by name, but said they were contacted around 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday and told that a boater who had gone out on the lake was roughly 40 minutes overdue returning, said Sgt. Juliane Porritt.

Emergency crews located the boat capsized on the lake and began a search for the operator of the vessel with the help of Nishnawbe Aski Police, an emergency response unit and a marine unit.

After approximately seven hours, the occupant was located deceased “within the vicinity of where we believed them to be based on currents,” Porritt said.

“We had horrendous weather up here yesterday. Sunny but very windy. So the waves were five to six feet in height. Absolutely dangerous conditions,” she said.

Grace and his family have operated a fishing lodge on Lake St. Joseph, Old Post Lodge, for more than 30 years. The lodge, located roughly 37 kilometres south of Pickle Lake, opened in 1986 out of a former Hudson’s Bay Company trading post, according to the lodge’s website.

“It’s a very remote area. It’s very remote. When we’re talking about services, the community as a whole chipped in to help us yesterday because we have two officers working,” Porritt said of Pickle Lake. The detachment has 10 officers on staff with two on shift at a time.

“It was a matter of a lot of resources and a lot of community support and it’s quite a loss for our community.”

Born in Goderich, Grace was entered local politic sin 1998 as a councillor for the town, and served as the deputy mayor from 2007 until 2014. In 2018, he ran for mayor and was elected with roughly 50 per cent of the vote.

In late June, Grace filed to run for re-election in the upcoming fall municipal race.

“John was a strong leader and decision maker, who worked tirelessly for the Town of Goderich,” the statement from Goderich officials reads.

“John helped to navigate the community through the 2011 F3 Tornado and the rebuilding of the downtown, and most recently provided leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, along with many other challenges that Goderich has faced.”

Members of Huron County council held a moment of silence at the start of their meeting Wednesday morning, according to local media reports.

An inquiry to Huron County Warden Glen McNeil was not returned by publishing time.

“Sad news, the passing of Goderich Mayor John Grace is tragic. John was a visionary leader & a great guy,” said Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson in a tweet.

“My sympathies to his family, friends & the community of Goderich. May John Rest In Peace, may we all reflect on his many contributions & give thanks.”