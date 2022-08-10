Second person charged in connection with April fatal shooting near Niagara Falls attraction

Send this page to someone via email

Another Mississauga, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a brazen fatal shooting at a Niagara Falls attraction in early April.

Niagara police say the 18-year-old was arrested early Wednesday but few details on his apprehension were revealed due to an ongoing investigation.

He’s facing six charges in all, including robbery and firearm-related offences, but none in connection with the death. He was charged as a young offender, as he was under 18 at the time of the incident.

One teen died at the scene and two others were sent to out-of-town hospitals following the shots fired incident near the Great Canadian Midway around midnight on April 8.

Detectives say the boys they believe were involved in the shooting were under the age of 18.

Investigators have been seeking the whereabouts of a blue Ford F-150 Super Crew four-door pickup seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

The truck was headed west on Lundy’s Lane toward the Montrose Road and Highway 420 area.

Anyone with information can reach out to homicide detectives with Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.