Winnipeg’s River Heights community getting new spray pad, playground

The community of River Heights is getting a new spray pad and playground, the city announced Wednesday.

“In partnership with the City of Winnipeg and the Government of Manitoba, we are investing so that the youth of today can come to know and love the programming that was such an integral part of their parents’ and grandparents’ upbringing,” said Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre.

It will be at the Corydon Community Centre (Crescentwood Site) and will include a 3,000-square-foot-accessible spray pad, a new playground and other park features.

Construction will begin this fall, and the new amenities are anticipated to be open to the public by summer 2024.

“The new spray pad and the replacement of the playground at the Corydon Community Centre will offer families in River Heights an accessible place to cool off on those hot summer days,” said Carr.

In addition to a new accessible spray pad and playground, the project will include concrete pathways and seating area, fencing, benches, picnic tables, bike rack and upgraded landscaping.

The project will be funded through the COVID-19 Economic Response and Recovery Plan, which focuses on enhancing active transportation, improving regional park infrastructure and adding accessible recreational amenities in under-served areas of Winnipeg.

“Investing in these assets is more important now than ever, and I’m thrilled that all levels of government have come together to build this new spray pad and playground, and support the City’s recovery from COVID-19,” said Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks.

The budget for the project is estimated at $1.442 million, with $811,000 of the project budget funded federally, $300,000 provincially, and $331,000 from the City.

“The spray pad and integrated play structure announcement today shows what happens when all levels of government work with area councillors who use their understanding of local needs to direct funding to projects that benefit the community we all serve,” said John Orlikow, councillor for River Heights – Fort Garry.

