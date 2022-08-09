Rourke, Rhymes and Wall named CFL’s top performers for Week 9

Send this page to someone via email

Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday.

View image in full screen B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) runs with the ball during the first half of CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns.

4:38 Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter – May 21, 2022

His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game mark. It was Rourke’s second 400-yard passing performance of the season and fourth time he’s thrown for more than 300 yards in a game.

Rourke, who picked up his second straight weekly top performer nod and fourth of the season, leads the CFL in passing yards (2,418), TDs (21) and completion percentage (81.3) and secured his fourth top performer award this season.

Rhymes had nine catches for 91 yards and three TDs against Edmonton. He leads the Lions in receiving yards (582) and TDs (eight) and stands second in receptions (38).

View image in full screen B.C. Lions’ Dominique Rhymes, back, makes a touchdown reception in the end zone as Edmonton Elks’ Raphael Leonard defends during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Wall had two interceptions _ returning one 46 yards for a touchdown _ in Calgary’s 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a special-teams tackle in the contest.

Wall has three interceptions (tied for league lead), 30 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles while having scored two TDs in his first CFL campaign.

View image in full screen Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Nic Demski, right, tries to catch a pass as Calgary Stampeders defensive back Titus Wall grabs for him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, July 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh