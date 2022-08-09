Dr. Brad Donaldson becomes new president and CEO of Lethbridge College

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge College has a new leader at the helm.

Dr. Brad Donaldson will become the ninth president and CEO in the post-secondary’s history.

He takes over from Dr. Paula Burns who resigned earlier this year to take the same position at Langara College in Vancouver.

“It’s a real great fit for what I value and what the college values as well,” Donaldson said.

"I'm really excited to join a great team and help them aspire to even more greatness."

Donaldson brings with him more than 17 years of post-secondary experience, including roles as vice-president academic at Red Deer College and, most recently, SAIT.

He holds a doctor of education degree in educational leadership, as well as a master of engineering and a bachelor of applied sciences in chemical engineering.

Donaldson was selected through a national search, a six-month process involving more than 160 stakeholder engagements and 130 applicants.

“Brad at the end definitely emerged as our strongest candidate and we’re very excited to announce this today. It’s been a long time coming,” Michael Marcotte, the chair of Lethbridge College’s board of governors, said.

Donaldson said he wants to continue fostering the college’s connections within the southern Alberta community.

“The role will be within connecting with community leaders, and community as a whole. It doesn’t just have to be the leaders,” he said. “Drawing all that together to find the best way to move forward to serve those communities.”

Donaldson will begin his new role on Sept. 6, the first day of the fall semester.

