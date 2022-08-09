Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 1:56 pm
Gatineau Police cruiser in downtown Ottawa, Ontario on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.g. View image in full screen
Gatineau Police cruiser in downtown Ottawa, Ontario on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.g. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.

Quebec’s rental board in June ordered Oumou Kalsoum Sall to pay a former landlord more than $45,000 for damage done to a home she occupied from Nov. 1, 2018, to Oct. 31, 2020.

Court records show that debt was not paid and a bailiff went to her residence in Gatineau, Que., to enforce it Aug. 2.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec police watchdog begins probe into alleged beating of Senegalese diplomat

The Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed the diplomat had to be hospitalized after being handcuffed and beaten by police, and Quebec’s independent police watchdog has opened an investigation into the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Gatineau police said last week that they were called to the residence to assist a bailiff and that they arrested a woman after she hit a police officer in the face, adding that she was tackled to the ground after allegedly biting another officer.

Global Affairs Canada has described the incident as “unacceptable,” as international treaties give diplomats immunity from any form of detention or arrest.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Global Affairs Canada tagBEI tagGatineau tagGatineau Police tagQuebec independent police watchdog tagQuebec BEI tagSenegalese diplomat tagSenegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs tagOumou Kalsoum Sall tagSenegalese diplomat arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers