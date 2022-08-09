Police seize guns, stolen utility trailer in raid: OPP

Frontenac County OPP seized multiple firearms and stolen property from a residence in North Frontenac in a raid last week.
On Thursday, police carried out a search warrant at a home on Ardoch Road.
Police say they seized eight firearms and a utility trailer that was stolen from the Gananoque area, valued at approximately $20,000.
Trending Stories
A 27-year-old was arrested and charged on multiple counts, including possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, breach of firearms regulations, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The 27-year-old was released and will appear in court in Kingston on Sept. 15.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments