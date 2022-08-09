Play begins at National Bank Open after rain delays matches again

Send this page to someone via email

Play is underway at the National Bank Open after wet weather delayed the start of first-round matches for about 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil opened play on centre court at IGA Stadium against American Tommy Paul. Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw.

Later in the day, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov was scheduled to resume his suspended first-round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

De Minaur had a 7-5, 6-6 lead when rain halted play Monday night with the second-set tiebreaker even at three points apiece.

Also Tuesday, wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was scheduled to face 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday.