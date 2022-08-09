Menu

Sports

Play begins at National Bank Open after rain delays matches again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Tennis is back and Montreal’s IGA stadium renamed after woman who spent her life promoting sports' Tennis is back and Montreal’s IGA stadium renamed after woman who spent her life promoting sports
Montreal's National Bank Open is back this weekend and the city's IGA Stadium has been renamed to the Jacqueline L. Boutet Pavilion. As Global News' Dan Spector reports, Boutet was a distinguished businesswoman and pioneer in the promotion of sports and the arts.

Play is underway at the National Bank Open after wet weather delayed the start of first-round matches for about 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil opened play on centre court at IGA Stadium against American Tommy Paul. Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw.

Later in the day, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov was scheduled to resume his suspended first-round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Read more: Rain delays start of men’s first-round play at National Bank Open in Montreal

De Minaur had a 7-5, 6-6 lead when rain halted play Monday night with the second-set tiebreaker even at three points apiece.

Also Tuesday, wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was scheduled to face 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
