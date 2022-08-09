Suspect sought after several robberies reported in Peel Region, Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Toronto area and Peel Region are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies.

Peel Regional Police said between July 13 and August 5, the suspect had allegedly committed 12 robberies in Peel Region and “several others” across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Read more: Nottawasaga OPP investigating after 4 vehicles reported stolen

“The suspect generally targets gas stations and fast food establishments between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. throughout the week,” police said in a news release. “The suspect brandishes a firearm when robbing these businesses, demanding money.”

Peel Regional Police / Handout

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies in the Peel Region and the GTA. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Officers said the man is between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a thin build.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said while is clothing descriptions vary, he wears a black motorcycle helmet with green accents, black gloves with white or green accents and sunglasses.

Officers said the suspect fled the scenes on a white, 2012 to 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with green writing and an aftermarket exhaust.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies in the Peel Region and the GTA. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.