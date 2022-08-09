Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after several robberies reported in Peel Region, Toronto area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 11:09 am
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in the Toronto area and Peel Region are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies.

Peel Regional Police said between July 13 and August 5, the suspect had allegedly committed 12 robberies in Peel Region and “several others” across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“The suspect generally targets gas stations and fast food establishments between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. throughout the week,” police said in a news release. “The suspect brandishes a firearm when robbing these businesses, demanding money.”

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies in the Peel Region and the GTA. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies in the Peel Region and the GTA. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Officers said the man is between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a thin build.

Police said while is clothing descriptions vary, he wears a black motorcycle helmet with green accents, black gloves with white or green accents and sunglasses.

Officers said the suspect fled the scenes on a white, 2012 to 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with green writing and an aftermarket exhaust.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies in the Peel Region and the GTA. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies in the Peel Region and the GTA. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

