Suspect sought after several robberies reported in Peel Region, Toronto area

Police in the Toronto area and Peel Region are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with several robberies.
Peel Regional Police said between July 13 and August 5, the suspect had allegedly committed 12 robberies in Peel Region and “several others” across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
“The suspect generally targets gas stations and fast food establishments between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. throughout the week,” police said in a news release. “The suspect brandishes a firearm when robbing these businesses, demanding money.”
Officers said the man is between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a thin build.
Police said while is clothing descriptions vary, he wears a black motorcycle helmet with green accents, black gloves with white or green accents and sunglasses.
Officers said the suspect fled the scenes on a white, 2012 to 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with green writing and an aftermarket exhaust.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments