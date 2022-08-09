Menu

Canada

The Tragically Hip inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame for second time

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 10:07 am
The Kingston, Ont. band was inducted in 2002 for their music, and are now being recognized for their humanitarian efforts. View image in full screen
The Kingston, Ont. band was inducted in 2002 for their music, and are now being recognized for their humanitarian efforts. Universal Music Group

The Tragically Hip will be getting another star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in downtown Toronto.

The Kingston, Ont., rock group was inducted into the Walk of Fame in 2002 in the Arts & Entertainment sector, and now, 20 years later, they are being recognized again for their humanitarian efforts.

In 1993, the Hip donated proceeds from a concert to the Healthcare 2000 initiative to support Kingston’s hospitals.

In 2000, they created and performed a benefit concert in Winnipeg for WAR Child Canada, which was the largest outdoor performance in Canada at the time.

In 2004, they launched The Tragically Hip Community Fund to continue to support local charities in Kingston.

The Hip has helped many charitable organizations involved with ALS, Parkinson’s research, AIDS awareness and fundraising, ending violence against women, food banks, and many environmental organizations.

In 2017, the band received the Order of Canada for their involvement in the Indigenous rights movement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hip donated over $50,000 to provide emergency financial relief for the music industry.

The Tragically Hip will receive their second star on the Walk of Fame on Dec. 3.

