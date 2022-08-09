1 dead, 2 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one person has died and two others have been injured following a two-vehicle crash in the city’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a collision.

Police said two people were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Another person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victims genders and ages were not released.

Police said it is also believed that no pedestrians or cyclists were injured and all injured parties were occupants of the vehicles. It is unclear who was travelling in which vehicle.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances and cause of the crash. The area was closed for the investigation.

View image in full screen The crash scene near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue on Aug. 9, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News