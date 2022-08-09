SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home in Picton, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 9:06 am
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has declared an outbreak at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home. View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has declared an outbreak at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home. Global News

A facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home in Picton, Ont.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has not released the number of cases that are in the long-term-care home, but the health unit says the outbreak is affecting residents of the Whispering Pines and Maplewood Walk units.

Read more: ‘A long time coming’: Parents book COVID vaccines for little kids in Ontario

“Affected residents will be closely monitored and re-tested for COVID-19 on a set schedule and placed on contact and aerosol precautions,” says the health unit in a press release.

“For confidentiality reasons, H.J. McFarland Memorial Home cannot share any identifiable or additional information about the positive cases.”

In response to the outbreak, the home will not be taking any new admissions, and general visitors have been temporarily prohibited from entering the facility.

Read more: National LTC standards to be released later this year. Will feds commit to them?

However, regular visitors of the home will be subject to a mandatory COVID-19 test and must produce a negative result, regardless of vaccination status.

All staff members and residents of the facility will undergo regular testing and monitoring for symptoms.

