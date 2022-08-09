COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home in Picton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home in Picton, Ont.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has not released the number of cases that are in the long-term-care home, but the health unit says the outbreak is affecting residents of the Whispering Pines and Maplewood Walk units.

“Affected residents will be closely monitored and re-tested for COVID-19 on a set schedule and placed on contact and aerosol precautions,” says the health unit in a press release.

“For confidentiality reasons, H.J. McFarland Memorial Home cannot share any identifiable or additional information about the positive cases.”

In response to the outbreak, the home will not be taking any new admissions, and general visitors have been temporarily prohibited from entering the facility.

However, regular visitors of the home will be subject to a mandatory COVID-19 test and must produce a negative result, regardless of vaccination status.

All staff members and residents of the facility will undergo regular testing and monitoring for symptoms.