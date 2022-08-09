Recovery efforts underway after boater goes missing on Alberta’s Spray Lakes Reservoir

Send this page to someone via email

Loved ones of a man who went into the water at Spray Lakes Reservoir on Sunday evening arrived at the scene Monday afternoon.

Recovery efforts are underway to locate the body of the man who RCMP presume drowned in the water.

Some details about the incident are still not known, however, it’s believed the man was out on the water in a small boat, according to an eyewitness that Global News spoke to.

The witness said she saw the man’s dog go overboard. She said the owner then went into the water after it.

The area is remote and has no phone service but the witness was carrying a satellite phone and said she was able to call for help.

The RCMP said search and rescue efforts began on Sunday, but on Monday, those efforts were refocused to one of recovery.

Early Monday afternoon, a Global News crew at the scene saw a member of the recovery team pilot the man’s small boat — which was unattended on the water — back to shore.

Spray Lakes Reservoir is located about 35 kilometres south of Canmore.

— With files from Elissa Carpenter, Global News