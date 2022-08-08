Menu

Crime

Regina pellet gun incident leads to seizure of sawed-off 22. calibre rifle

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 7:27 pm
Regina police car
Officers were called to the 700 block of Elphinstone Street Sunday morning to a report of a firearms offense. File/ Global News

The Regina Police Service said 21-year-old Alvin Carr is facing 10 charges related to a pellet gun being fired at another person.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Elphinstone Street Sunday morning to a report of a firearms offence.

Police learned that a man entered a home and fired a pellet gun at the head of another man, that the suspect was known to always carry a weapon, and that he was wanted on outstanding warrants and was prohibited from owning or possessing a gun.

The Regina man was found at a residence in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street, and a search of the residence resulted in the discovery of firearms, including a sawed-off 22. calibre, ammunition, and other weapons.

Officers said Carr is charged with discharging an air gun with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, three counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, careless use of firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of a weapon knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

Carr made his first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.

