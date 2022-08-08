Jurassic Fest in Surrey postponed again, leaving ticket holders without answers

Send this page to someone via email

Ticket holders for a dinosaur-themed family event that was supposed to be held at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend are left wondering what is happening.

Jurassic Fest, which describes itself as a “combination of a world-class dinosaur exhibition, dinosaur-themed activities and various amusement rides” was first set to be held in April.

It was then postponed until August.

Now, the City of Surrey said it has made the decision to cancel the event’s permit and will not be approving new or rescheduled dates.

The City of Surrey’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department said in a statement the decision was made “due to a failure to submit required documentation, including information pertaining to safety matters.

“Event organizers were given numerous opportunities to provide the required documentation as stipulated under the terms of the Facility Use Permit.”

Global News has reached out to Dinosaur World Vancouver, which runs the event but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In an email to current ticket holders, the organization said the event will take place later in the year but did not give any further details.

It did not provide any further details about ticket refunds but said anyone with tickets can contact them via email.

Global News has sent an email to that address but has not yet heard back.

In the email, the organization said “key elements of our equipment that makes up the show were removed from the storage facility without our consent, thereby compromising our ability to implement the show. We are working hard to resolve this issue through our lawyers.”

It is unclear what it is referring to and Global News has asked for clarification.

The City of Surrey’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department said staff has made every effort to accommodate the event organizers but despite these accommodations key pieces of information were not submitted by the final deadline of July 29, including a site plan and security plan.