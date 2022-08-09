Menu

Canada

Guelph, Ont. organization receives funding to help with tourism, energy efficiency

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 9, 2022 5:31 am
Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield with GBHS President Denise Francis at Heritage Hall.
Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield with GBHS President Denise Francis at Heritage Hall. MP Lloyd Longfield's Office

The Guelph Black Heritage Society is getting funding from the federal government for two projects.

One is $45,000 from the Tourism Relief Fund to produce videos, interactive guides, programming, and other educational products.

The society is also getting $21,500 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to have solar panels installed at Heritage Hall.

In a news release from Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield, the funding from FedDev Ontario will allow the Guelph Black Heritage Society to create green infrastructure while attracting visitors to their historic building.

Trending Stories

GBHS President Denise Francis said in a statement that the solar panels will allow them to increase the sustainability of the Heritage Hall and lower their carbon footprint.

She said the funding from the Tourism Relief Fund will empower them to continue to create resources that have made Heritage Hall a destination for cultural tourism, and allow visitors learn more about the Black individuals who helped build this community.

