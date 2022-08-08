SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Gausman named AL player of the week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2022 4:57 pm

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week.

Gausman picked up the win in Toronto’s 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays’ 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s Gausman’s first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first season with Toronto.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won the National League award after batting .476 (10-for-21) with three home runs and eight runs batted in over six games last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
