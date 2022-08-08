Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph and Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch has for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency says that the thunderstorms are expected to move into Ontario this afternoon after developing in Michigan.

It says the conditions could create severe thunderstorms that could produce strong gusts of wind of up to 90 km/h and torrential downpours with up to 50 mm of rain.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the note form Environment Canada reads.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The stormy weather is expected to last into this evening as the area is expected to get a break from the recent hot spell.

Environment Canada says that it is recommended to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.