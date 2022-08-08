Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph and Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 3:37 pm
Massive fork lightning strike at night. Forked lightning bolt from the sky to the ground with trees silhouetted in the bottom of the picture and a blue night sky behind View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch has for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency says that the thunderstorms are expected to move into Ontario this afternoon after developing in Michigan.

Read more: Here’s a look at some of the wildfires burning across Canada

It says the conditions could create severe thunderstorms that could produce strong gusts of wind of up to 90 km/h and torrential downpours with up to 50 mm of rain.

Trending Stories

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the note form Environment Canada reads.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Boots and Hearts festival temporarily evacuated due to severe weather

The stormy weather is expected to last into this evening as the area is expected to get a break from the recent hot spell.

Environment Canada says that it is recommended to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagGuelph News tagCambridge news tagGuelph weather tagWaterloo weather tagKitchener weather tagCambridge weather tagstorm warning tagThunderstorm warning Cambridge tagThunderstorm warning Guelph tagThunderstorm warning Kitchener tagThunderstorm warning Waterloo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers