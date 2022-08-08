Saskatoon’s YWCA pool permanently closed

Send this page to someone via email

The YWCA Saskatoon is closing its pool permanently after repairs required for the facility.

A review of the pool found that operational costs were increasing, and upgrades were needed.

Cara Bahr, CEO of YWCA Saskatoon, said they are looking to offer other services at the facility.

“We know that our clients’ needs have evolved and today our clients have a greater need for employment and learning services, than for aquatic programming,” said Bahr.

“Currently, we rent space elsewhere in the city to deliver these much-needed services. Now, we plan to repurpose the pool area to build an employment and learning centre, and offer these services and programs in our own facility.”

Story continues below advertisement

It was noted that plans for repurposing the pool are in the early stages, and that the YWCA is looking at multiple options on top of the employment and learning centre.

“Closing the pool was not an easy decision as it was a longstanding part of our organization’s offering for physical and mental well-being activities. But the need is greater to focus on the delivery of other crucial services for our clients,” said President of the Board of Directors for YWCA Saskatoon, Jodi Manastyrski.