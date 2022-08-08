Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

WWII bomb found as waters recede in drought-stricken Italian river

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 8, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Italian army detonates WW2-era bomb found in dried up river' Italian army detonates WW2-era bomb found in dried up river
Italian army detonates WW2-era bomb found in dried up river

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s River Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War Two bomb.

Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 1,000-pound (nearly 500-kilogram) bomb, which was discovered on July 25 near the northern village of Borgo Virgilio, close to the city of Mantua.

“The bomb was found by fishermen on the bank of the River Po due to a decrease in water levels caused by drought,” Colonel Marco Nasi said.

It was no easy task to clear the bomb.

Read more: Lake Mead drought reveals WWII-era landing craft as water levels decline

Story continues below advertisement

About 3,000 people living nearby were evacuated for the disposal operation, the army said. The area’s airspace was shut down, and navigation along that stretch of the waterway, as well as traffic on a railway line and state road close by, were halted.

Trending Stories

“At first, some of the inhabitants said they would not move, but in the last few days, we think we have persuaded everyone,” said Borgo Virgilio’s mayor, Francesco Aporti, adding that if people had refused to go, operations would have been halted.

Bomb disposal engineers removed the fuse from the U.S.-manufactured device, which the army said contained 530 pounds (almost 250 kilograms) of explosives.

Read more: Jaw-dropping trove of treasure recovered from wreck of 350-year-old Spanish ship

Then the bomb squad, escorted by police, transferred the device to a quarry in Medole municipality about 50 kilometres away, where it was destroyed.

Italy declared a state of emergency last month for areas surrounding the Po, which is the country’s longest river. It accounts for roughly a third of Italy’s agricultural production and is suffering its worst drought in 70 years.

Click to play video: '‘Black Liberators’: New doc recovers lost stories of Black Canadian soldiers of WWII' ‘Black Liberators’: New doc recovers lost stories of Black Canadian soldiers of WWII
Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
Italy tagDrought tagWWII tagWorld War II tagHeatwave tagWWII Bomb tagBorgo Virgilio tagRiver Po tagWWII bomb found in River Po tagWWII bomb River Po tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers