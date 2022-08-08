Menu

Heat warning extended for Hamilton, Niagara Region with humidex in the upper 30s expected

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:05 am
Hamilton's medical officer of health is urging residents to be cautious during the extreme heat warning forecast for Monday Aug. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton's medical officer of health is urging residents to be cautious during the extreme heat warning forecast for Monday Aug. 8, 2022. Global News

Hamilton’s medical officer of health has extended a heat warning with temperatures expected to hit the high 20s and low 30s on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued its own heat alert for the Hamilton and Niagara region through a forecast that calls for humidex values in the upper 30s or low 40s until Tuesday.

“Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” Environment Canada added in its release.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Heat warnings continue across Canada amid scorching temperatures, humidity

The city of Hamilton has activated a number of “cool places” during the heat event that can be identified by a Cool Down Here sign at the entrance. A list of the locations can be seen on the city’s website.

Recommendations to beat the heat include drinking plenty of water, limiting activities, dressing to protect from the sun, never leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles, and checking on neighbours, family and friends.

The general forecast for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoons and high of 29 C.

Overnight the temperature is expected to stay around 20 C.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday but still on the warm side with showers and a high of 25 C expected.

Click to play video: 'Scorching temperatures, humidity blanket Toronto area' Scorching temperatures, humidity blanket Toronto area
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
