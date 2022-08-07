Menu

Toronto extends opening hours at 7 swimming pools amid heat warning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto pools facing lifeguard shortage' Toronto pools facing lifeguard shortage
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Toronto is looking to hire 2,200 more lifeguards this summer. However, some in the community say conditions need to improve. Ahmar Khan reports – Jun 14, 2022

Seven swimming pools in Toronto will extend their opening hours almost to midnight as the city bakes under a heat warning, the City of Toronto says.

In a tweet, the city said it would extend the opening hours of seven separate pools until 11:45 p.m. on Sunday as a result of the hot and humid temperatures across the city.

Toronto — along with much of southern Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes — is under a heat warning from Environment Canada.

Read more: Majority of southern Ontario under weekend warning for hot and humid weather

A heat warning for Toronto, updated at 10:45 a.m., said temperatures were expected to be in the low 30s, with humidex values to hit the low 40s.

“Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Monday,” the environmental agency said.

Advice from Environment Canada is for outdoor workers to take regular breaks and for all residents to drink water regularly, even before feeling thirsty.

The pools that will remain open in Toronto until 11:45 p.m. are Alex Duff (in Christie Pits Park), Giovanni Caboto, McGregor Park, Monarch Park, Parkway Forest, Smithfield Park and Gus Ryder inside the Sunnyside Pavilion on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

