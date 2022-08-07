Montreal Pride Parade organizers cancel event, citing lack of security

Send this page to someone via email

Pride Montreal says the city’s iconic parade that closes the festival’s celebration of LGBTQ+ communities has been cancelled due to a lack of staff.

Festival Executive Director Simon Gamache says the event scheduled for today was called off over “security reasons.”

𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐭é 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫é𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝: A lack of sufficient personnel to ensure security along the route has forced the organizers to cancel the event in agreement with the SPVM. Come join us at the Esplanade of the Olympic Park as of 2 p.m. — Fierté MTL Pride (@FierteMTLPride) August 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Pride Montreal issued a statement on Twitter, saying it made the decision with the support of city police because there were not enough volunteers to ensure safety along the parade route.

Thousands of people were expected to march through the downtown core this afternoon.

READ MORE: Quebec expands monkeypox vaccine access across the province as cases grow

Pride Montreal says other activities are still set to take place at the Olympic Park.

Montreal’s Pride Parade has been celebrating the progress of LGBTQ+ rights, diversity and inclusion for the last 40 years.