Canada

Montreal Pride Parade organizers cancel event, citing lack of security

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2022 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Pride Parade returns after two-year hiatus' Vancouver Pride Parade returns after two-year hiatus

Pride Montreal says the city’s iconic parade that closes the festival’s celebration of LGBTQ+ communities has been cancelled due to a lack of staff.

Festival Executive Director Simon Gamache says the event scheduled for today was called off over “security reasons.”

Pride Montreal issued a statement on Twitter, saying it made the decision with the support of city police because there were not enough volunteers to ensure safety along the parade route.

Thousands of people were expected to march through the downtown core this afternoon.

READ MORE: Quebec expands monkeypox vaccine access across the province as cases grow

Pride Montreal says other activities are still set to take place at the Olympic Park.

Montreal’s Pride Parade has been celebrating the progress of LGBTQ+ rights, diversity and inclusion for the last 40 years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
