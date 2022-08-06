Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

London and Middlesex, Ont. under 2-day heat alert

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 6, 2022 11:28 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Sung Yoon Jo / Getty Images

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a two-day heat alert as Londoners head into the weekend.

The health unit says the forecast calls for temperatures to climb to a high of 30 C on Saturday, with humidex values reaching 40 C.

Read more: Heat warnings issued for much of southern Ontario as 2 day heat event expected

The hot and sticky conditions are expected to return on Sunday with a high reaching 31 C.

Even with the forecast calling for a chance of showers or thunderstorms, the MLHU says the conditions over the next two days meet its criteria to issue a heat alert.

Trending Stories

The heat alert will remain in effect until Monday morning when the daytime high is set to reach 26 C.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagHeat tagmlhu tagHeat Alert taglondon heat alert tagHeat alert MLHU London tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers