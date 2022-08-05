Regina Folk Festival returns for 51st anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

After two years away from the stage, the Regina Folk Festival is back in the Queen City.

This year marks the 51st festival, taking place between Aug. 5 and 7 at Victoria Park.

The theme this year is “redreamings.”

“After two years of pause we found a place to imagine newness,” the festival’s website reads. “Could a festival be a poem? What might a thousand-sided dream sound like?”

More than 35 artists and groups will be in attendance for the festival, including The New Pornographers, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Andy Shauf. A full list of artists and tickets can be found on RFF’s website.

Regina Folk Festival artistic director Amber Goodwyn said this is one of the most exciting weekends of the year for the music industry in the Queen City.

“Typically, about 35,000 people come through the park on a normal festival weekend,” she said. “I’m excited to watch the main stage and get lost in the music.

“We are taking this year to redream and reimagine how we can make this festival exciting and accessible.”

And while there are more than a few artists, there are even more volunteers helping run the show. Nearly 600 people signed up for the festival.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday to begin the festival, which runs until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Once you’re through the gate, proof of vaccine will not be required, though masks will be mandatory in indoor spaces. Extra cleaning procedures and sanitizing will take place throughout the weekend.

