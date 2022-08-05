Regina police report few incidents at Queen City Ex

Leading into the third day of Regina’s Queen City Exhibition at the REAL District, the Regina Police Service (RPS) reported very few incidents have required police attention.

Police have collaborated with Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District security to maintain order at this year’s event. However, RPS said on Wednesday and Thursday they had to deal with three assaults, a couple of non-injury consensual fights and a handful of intoxicated persons. They also had to kick out some people for disorderly behavior.

“There have been about a dozen children separated from family members or caregivers … all missing kids were found and reunited with families,” stated RPS in a release. “There have also been a few cases in which people tried to bring in prohibited items. While some investigations are still ongoing, there have been no criminal charges laid so far.”

Story continues below advertisement

RPS reminds the public that the location of the Queen City Ex is City of Regina property, and is operated by REAL. According to the release, REAL sets the rules about what visitors can bring onto the grounds and how they should behave.

“Disorderly conduct, including intoxication, can get you ejected from the grounds,” RPS said. “All criminal matters will be dealt with by the RPS, working in conjunction with REAL District Security.”

During last year’s Queen City Ex, police responded to a bear spray incident. According to reports on Aug, 23, 2021, police took two youth into custody and seized a canister of bear spray and a “very realistic” Glock-styled BB gun. Two teen boys were handed several charges including possession of a BB gun for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and mischief.

The Queen City Ex runs through Sunday, Aug. 7.

– with files from Global News’ David Giles

1:40 Queen City Ex Media Tour Queen City Ex Media Tour