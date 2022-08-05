Menu

Canada

Guelph man in trauma centre after bicycle collides with train

Investigators say a cyclist was struck by a train in the Edinburgh/Crimea area during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 5, 2022 12:38 pm
Railway crossing with flashing lights in file photo. View image in full screen
Railway crossing with flashing lights in file photo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Guelph police are investigating a collision between a cyclist and a train.

Emergency services were called to the area of Edinburgh Road North and Crimea Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a bicycle was travelling south on Edinburgh when it was struck by a westbound train.

They say a 31-year-old man from Guelph was airlifted to a trauma centre in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed off Edinburgh for more than three hours, affecting rush-hour traffic.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

