Guelph man in trauma centre after bicycle collides with train

Guelph police are investigating a collision between a cyclist and a train.
Emergency services were called to the area of Edinburgh Road North and Crimea Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say a bicycle was travelling south on Edinburgh when it was struck by a westbound train.
They say a 31-year-old man from Guelph was airlifted to a trauma centre in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries.
Police closed off Edinburgh for more than three hours, affecting rush-hour traffic.
They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
