Guelph man in trauma centre after bicycle collides with train

Guelph police are investigating a collision between a cyclist and a train.

Emergency services were called to the area of Edinburgh Road North and Crimea Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a bicycle was travelling south on Edinburgh when it was struck by a westbound train.

They say a 31-year-old man from Guelph was airlifted to a trauma centre in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed off Edinburgh for more than three hours, affecting rush-hour traffic.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

