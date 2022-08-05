Menu

Canada

Cyclist dies after being struck by train in Guelph

Investigators say a cyclist was struck by a train in the Edinburgh/Crimea area during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 5, 2022 12:38 pm
Railway crossing with flashing lights in file photo. View image in full screen
Railway crossing with flashing lights in file photo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Guelph man has died after being struck by a train.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say the man was riding a bicycle going south on Edinburgh Road North on Thursday afternoon.

They say the cyclist went around the barrier at an active railway crossing between Crimea and Inkerman streets and was hit by a westbound train.

Emergency services were called to the area just after 5 p.m.

Investigators say a 31-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma centre in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed off Edinburgh for more than three hours, affecting rush-hour traffic.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

 

