Crime

2nd victim dies after shooting in Bracebridge: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 12:17 pm
One man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls.
One man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls. Global News

Police say a second person has died after a shooting Bracebridge, Ont., last week.

Ontario Provincial Police said on July 27 just before 2 p.m., officers received a report of gunshots on Stoneleigh Road.

Police said two people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Officers said a man was pronounced deceased at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said she has since succumbed to her injuries.

Read more: 56-year-old man dead, woman injured after shooting in Bracebridge: OPP

“A post mortem examination has been completed,” police said in a news release.

Officers have identified the deceased as 56-year-old James Williamson and 52-year-old Melisa Burton from Niagara Falls.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

