Fire

Shack, bench area at Winnipeg community hockey rink burns

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 12:05 pm
A fire Thursday night at Westridge Community Centre.
A fire Thursday night at Westridge Community Centre. Westridge Community Centre / Facebook

A shack connected to an outdoor hockey rink at a Fort Garry-area community centre went up in flames Thursday evening.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the Westridge Community Centre on Marshall Crescent just before 6:30 p.m., after receiving multiple reports of a fire outside the club.

Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the bench area of the rink and were able to get the blaze under control in about a half-hour.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg crews respond to multiple fires over long weekend

WFPS said the damage was mainly contained to the bench area of the rink, although there was some minor smoke and water damage to the shack’s interior.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, although a post on social media by the community centre Friday suggests it was deliberately set.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
