London, Ont. jobless rate rises above 6% for first time since January

Send this page to someone via email

The unemployment rate in London-St. Thomas was 6.1 per cent in July, the first time since January that the rate has been above six per cent.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate ticked upward from 5.8 per cent in June, marking the third straight month the unemployment rate has risen in the region.

The participation rate rounded out to an even 66 per cent in July, compared with 65.9 per cent in the previous month, as just under 295,000 people were employed and 100 jobs were added in July.

The participation rate measures the size of the working-age population that is currently working or seeking employment.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate stayed at a historic low of 4.9 per cent in July, unchanged from June, as the country continues to face labour shortages.

Story continues below advertisement

The country lost 31,000 jobs last month, StatCan said, marking the second consecutive month of job losses.