Heroic ‘guard cat’ credited with saving owner from armed robbers

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 5, 2022 9:36 am
Fred Everitt of Tupelo, Miss., is all smiles after his cat, "Bandit", alerted him in the middle of the night that two men were trying to break into the back door of his home, July 29, 2022, in Tupelo, Miss. View image in full screen
Fred Everitt of Tupelo, Miss., is all smiles after his cat, "Bandit", alerted him in the middle of the night that two men were trying to break into the back door of his home, July 29, 2022, in Tupelo, Miss. Thomas Wells/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP

A Mississippi man said his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and he credits the calico with possibly saving his life.

Bandit, a 20-pound (9.1-kilogram) cat, lives with her retired owner Fred Everitt in the Tupelo suburb of Belden, Mississippi. When at least two people tried to break into their shared home last week, the cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger, he told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

“You hear of guard dogs,” said Everitt, 68. “This is a guard cat.”

Read more: Real-life ‘Lassie’ helps rescuers find owner who took 22-metre tumble in Tahoe

The attempted robbery occurred sometime between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m. on July 25, Everitt said. He was first awoken by Bandit’s meows in the kitchen. Then, she raced into the bedroom, jumped onto the bed and began pulling the comforter off of him and clawing at his arms. Everitt knew something was wrong.

“She had never done that before,” Everitt said. “I went, ‘What in the world is wrong with you?’”

Everitt got up to investigate and saw two young men outside his back door. One had a handgun, and the other was using a crowbar to try and pry the door open, he said.

Trending Stories

Everitt said by the time he retrieved a handgun and returned to the kitchen, the would-be intruders had already fled. Everitt told the newspaper that he did not call the police.

Read more: ‘Tigger come back’: B.C. house cat chases black bear out of family’s yard

He said the situation could have been different without Bandit.

“It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness,” Everitt said. “But I think it’s only because of the cat.”

Everitt adopted Bandit from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society four years ago.

Since news of her heroism, Bandit has amassed some fans on social media. One Twitter user shared her own story of a guard cat that protected her family.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver canine stabbing victim meets coffee shop hero who saved him' Vancouver canine stabbing victim meets coffee shop hero who saved him
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Cats tagCat tagBandit tagFred Everitt tagguard cat tagguard cat prevented robbery tagguard cat saved owner tagguard cat saved owner from robbery tag

