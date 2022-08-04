Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia judge dismisses sexual assault charge against former family doctor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia woman sexually assaulted by massage therapist calling for more regulations' Nova Scotia woman sexually assaulted by massage therapist calling for more regulations
A woman who was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist is calling for more regulations in the industry after the perpetrator was able to keep practicing for three years after he was charged. Alex Cooke has more. – Dec 14, 2021

A judge in Halifax has dismissed a sexual assault charge against a former family doctor.

On April 6, Halifax Regional Police confirmed that Graeme Bethune of Halifax would be charged with one count of sexual assault.

They said the charge was in relation to incidents alleged to have occurred at a residence in Dartmouth between 2005 and 2007.

Read more: Former Halifax doctor charged with sexual assault in relation to patient

At the time, police said they were told in November 2020 that the 74-year-old had allegedly assaulted a patient. On Thursday, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge dismissed the charge after the Crown announced it would not be presenting any evidence.

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service confirmed the Crown had determined there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
