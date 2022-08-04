Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moncton SPCA rebrands, offers pet care for those staying in domestic violence shelters

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 4:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Animal rescue in Moncton gets new name, new program' Animal rescue in Moncton gets new name, new program
The Moncton SPCA has changed its name to PAW, for People for Animal Wellbeing. The change was made to differentiate it form other unrelated SPCA organizations in the province, and to reflect the wider scope of services offered. Suzanne Lapointe tells us about their new program to take in animals for those staying in domestic violence shelters.

The Greater Moncton SPCA has rebranded as PAW, which stands for People for Animal Wellbeing, in a move made to differentiate it from other unrelated SPCA organizations in the province and reflect the new services they will be offering.

“Over the years we have evolved to be more than just a shelter. With some of our new community programs, we felt that a new brand was really going to allow us to sort of have that broader net of services that we can offer the community,” PAW President Christian Moger said in an interview on Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19: Greater Moncton SPCA delivers pet food to owners in isolation

He said temporary programs like the community pet food bank, as well as a pet safekeeping program for people staying in domestic violence shelters, would become permanent as part of the organization’s new direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Jaime Olsen, a crisis intake worker for Crossroads for Women, says the new program could offer greater peace of mind for the women who stay at the shelter, as there is often a link between domestic violence and animal abuse.

Read more: Largest Atlantic women’s shelter turns people away due to capacity issues

“I would say half the people that come in sit there and go ‘if you don’t have somewhere safe for my pet, I’m going back because I’m not leaving them there,” she said.

Trending Stories

The program was initially envisioned as a bridge for those waiting to access Safe for Pets Too, a program run by the New Brunswick SPCA.

Olsen says the multi-day wait to place pets in the program, as well as it’s 30 day time limit, created challenges.

“Especially with the housing crisis and what it is now, we don’t always have a place for them to go after 30 days. So having that more open-ended time frame has been really helpful,” she said.

She said funding for the program going forward is still being sorted out.

PAW is funded entirely by donations.

Moger said a fundraiser is in the works for September, after previous fundraisers were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Housing crisis causing long stays in N.S. women and children shelters' Housing crisis causing long stays in N.S. women and children shelters
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic Violence tagShelter tagName Change tagMoncton SPCA tagCrossroads for Women tagrebrand tagpet sitter emergency tagemergency pet daycare tagPAW Moncton tagpet care womens shelter tagSPCA nb tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers