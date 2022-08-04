Menu

Canada

Niagara Police say escaped wolf in Port Colborne shot dead amid safety concerns

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 11:49 am
Niagara Police say an escaped white wolf in Port Colborne, officers were hoping to trap, was shot dead over safety concerns on Wednesday Aug. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police say an escaped white wolf in Port Colborne, officers were hoping to trap, was shot dead over safety concerns on Wednesday Aug. 4, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say attempts to trap and return an escaped white wolf to a Port Colborne enclosure ended tragically.

In a release, a police spokesperson said the wolf was shot dead by officers around 7 p.m. on Wednesday due to safety concerns when the animal turned up near a farm.

“Officers attended and attempted to contain and capture the wolf, however, were unsuccessful,” NRPS said in a statement.

“Given the close proximity of the wolf to the farm animals, out of concern for the safety of those animals … an officer discharged a firearm and fatally shot the wolf.”

Read more: Niagara police alert residents of escaped wolf in Port Colborne

NRPS say they had received calls Wednesday night related to sightings of the escaped wolf on the west side of Port Colborne.

The Niagara SPCA had been tracking the animal and recruited a trapper in the hopes of safely retrieving the animal.

The adult female wolf, named “Boo,” dug out of its enclosure on Tuesday at approximately 9  a.m.

An NRPS spokesperson said the wolf was rescued from northern Ontario and residing at a compound in Niagara Region.

The city’s bylaw department has now launched an investigation into the housing of the wolf and is expected to be aided by the Niagara SPCA, NRPS and Ministry of Natural Resources.

