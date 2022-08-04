Menu

Consumer

Tim Hortons Canada sales returned to pre-pandemic levels for 1st time in Q2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 9:06 am
Click to play video: 'Tim Hortons to offer free doughnut, coffee to app users involved in privacy lawsuit' Tim Hortons to offer free doughnut, coffee to app users involved in privacy lawsuit
Tim Hortons says it has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant’s app violated customer privacy. As Sean O’Shea reports, the settlement would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.

Tim Hortons‘ parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw sales grow 14 per cent in the second quarter as appetites for the coffee and baked goods chain returned to pre-pandemic highs.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says global system-wide sales were up nearly US$1 billion year-over-year to over US$10 billion, with digital sales growing by double-digits over the same period.

RBI CEO Jose Cil says the company was able to drive sales at Tim Hortons Canada above pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Read more: Tim Hortons to offer free coffee, doughnut to app users involved in privacy lawsuit

RBI, which also includes Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, says its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled US$236 million or 76 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, down from US$259 million or 84 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.64 billion, up from US$1.44 billion in the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, RBI says it earned 82 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 77 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

— with files from Global News

© 2022 The Canadian Press
