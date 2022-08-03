Menu

Crime

Pizza delivery driver victim of Pickering, Ont. carjacking: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 3:35 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

A pizza delivery driver was the victim of an early-morning carjacking in Pickering, Ont., on Wednesday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the Foxwood Trail area, which is in the area of Whites Road North and Sheppard Avenue.

As a pizza delivery driver was about to get out of his grey Toyota Corolla, he was robbed at gunpoint by two men, police said.

The suspects allegedly stole his cellphone and fled in his car.

The victim wasn’t physically injured.

The suspects were described as 22 to 25 years old with thin builds. One of them was armed with a gun, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5281 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'What to do if you find yourself the victim of a carjacking' What to do if you find yourself the victim of a carjacking
What to do if you find yourself the victim of a carjacking – Jun 9, 2022
