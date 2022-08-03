Pizza delivery driver victim of Pickering, Ont. carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pizza delivery driver was the victim of an early-morning carjacking in Pickering, Ont., on Wednesday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the Foxwood Trail area, which is in the area of Whites Road North and Sheppard Avenue.

As a pizza delivery driver was about to get out of his grey Toyota Corolla, he was robbed at gunpoint by two men, police said.

The suspects allegedly stole his cellphone and fled in his car.

The victim wasn’t physically injured.

The suspects were described as 22 to 25 years old with thin builds. One of them was armed with a gun, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5281 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

