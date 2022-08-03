Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Avian flu: About 100 carcasses of seals found on Quebec’s shorelines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 2:24 pm
A grey seal enjoys an ice cake made of fish on a hot and sunny day at the Madrid Zoo, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A grey seal enjoys an ice cake made of fish on a hot and sunny day at the Madrid Zoo, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Bernat Armangue/The Canadian Press

Quebec researchers say avian flu has been detected in at least two species of seal as an unusually high number of dead seals are being reported on the province’s shorelines.

The Reseau québécois d’urgences pour les mammiferes marins says about 100 carcasses of harbour seals were found since January along the south shore of the Lower St. Lawrence region, almost six times more than on an average year.

Stéphane Lair, a professor of veterinary medicine at Université de Montréal, says about 15 of these harbour seals have tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1, with a first case detected in grey seals last week.

Trending Stories

Read more: Newfoundland’s puffin rescue patrol paused as avian flu kills thousands of seabirds

He says seals most likely have been in contact with carcasses of infected eider ducks, with which they share the same islands to give birth at the beginning of the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Jean-François Gosselin, a biologist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says these are the first reported cases of the virus being passed from wild birds to marine mammals in Quebec.

He says while the agency is monitoring the virus transmission, the situation isn’t concerning or a threat to endangering the seal population.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
bird flu tagFisheries and Oceans Canada tagAvian Flu tagH5N1 tagmarine mammals tagseals tagQuebec bird flu tagQuebec avian flu tagJean-Francois Gosselin tagQuebec dead seals tagQuebec H5N1 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers