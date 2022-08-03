Staff shortages impact Kingston General Hospital, Hotel Dieu over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre in southeastern Ontario says staffing was ‘very tight’ over the August long weekend.

KHSC says the lack of staff had an impact on the emergency department at Kingston General Hospital as well as the Urgent Care Centre at Hotel Dieu Hospital.

KHSC says the situation wasn’t as bad as it has been in previous weekends this summer, however.

One section of KGH’s emergency department was closed at various points for several hours over the weekend – the section houses 10 beds designated for less serious patients.

When that section closes, staff and patients are moved to other areas of the emergency department and patients are treated in reclining chairs instead of beds, which can lead to longer wait times.

The Urgent Care Centre at Hotel Dieu Hospital reached its patient capacity on Monday, forcing the UCC to shut its doors at 6:20 p.m. instead of the usual 8 p.m. closing time.

KHSC says physician staffing was the main cause behind the early closure.

Overall, KHSC says staffing is very tight in nearly all programs and units, similar to what other hospitals in the province are also dealing with.

They note staffing continues to be tight this week.