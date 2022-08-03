Menu

Canada

B.C. 911 service ‘in crisis,’ union says 80 per cent increase in staffing levels needed

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 1:47 pm
An E-Comm 911 operator takes a call in Vancouver's Lower Mainland. View image in full screen
An E-Comm 911 operator takes a call in Vancouver's Lower Mainland. E-Comm

B.C.’s 911 calling service E-Comm is now at crisis levels, according to the people who answer the emergency calls.

In an open letter to all British Columbians, the president of the Emergency Communications Professionals of BC (CUPE 8911) said people should have an expectation that calls will be answered immediately.

But, that is not the case right now, the president laments, saying a lack of funding and staffing has put the service “in crisis.”

“It has sadly become the new normal to see five-minute hold times on emergency lines and hours-long waits on non-emergency lines,” Donald Grant said.

“Five minutes might not seem very long. But when you’re having a heart attack, tending to a badly injured child, comforting a dying car accident victim, or witnessing a senior in distress during a heat dome, you need help fast.”

A report presented to E-Comm by the firm Price Waterhouse Coopers found that the current roster of 153 full-time call takers needs to increase by an additional 125 employees to meet “operational demands.” That equates to an 80 per cent increase.

In addition to the dire need to have more staff members, the union said the current roster of employees has shrunk by 20 per cent while a further 28 per cent of staff are currently “on leave.”

The union calls for more funding from all levels of government to help the service retain and hire call operators.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety for comment.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
