Canada

RCMP investigating after Berens River, Man. toddler drowns in Lake Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 12:46 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A toddler has died in a tragic drowning in Lake Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the community of Berens River Tuesday afternoon, where a one-year-old child, who had gone missing from his home, was found by family members in the nearby water along the shoreline.

Read more: Child in critical condition after ’emergency’ at apartment complex pool in Winnipeg

The boy was rushed to the local nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

Berens River RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg' Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg
Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg – Jul 5, 2021
