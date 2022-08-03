RCMP investigating after Berens River, Man. toddler drowns in Lake Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A toddler has died in a tragic drowning in Lake Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the community of Berens River Tuesday afternoon, where a one-year-old child, who had gone missing from his home, was found by family members in the nearby water along the shoreline.

The boy was rushed to the local nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

Berens River RCMP continue to investigate.

0:44 Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg – Jul 5, 2021