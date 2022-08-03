Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two youths stabbed in south London, Ont., police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 12:35 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating after two youths were stabbed in the south end of the city Tuesday night.

At 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call after receiving information that a man was stabbed in a parking lot in the 1100-block of Wellington Road.

Read more: Windham Ont. collision involving pickup truck, golf cart hospitalizes three: OPP

Officers later found two youths with apparent stab wounds.

Trending Stories

Both victims were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description was provided to police, and a youth was arrested nearby. A second suspect was also identified and located.

Two knives were seized by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident and there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagInvestigation tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service tagWellington Road tagtwo youth tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers