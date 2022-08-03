Two youths stabbed in south London, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after two youths were stabbed in the south end of the city Tuesday night.

At 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call after receiving information that a man was stabbed in a parking lot in the 1100-block of Wellington Road.

Officers later found two youths with apparent stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description was provided to police, and a youth was arrested nearby. A second suspect was also identified and located.

Two knives were seized by police.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident and there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.