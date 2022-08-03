Two youths stabbed in south London, Ont., police say

London, Ont., police are investigating after two youths were stabbed in the south end of the city Tuesday night.
At 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call after receiving information that a man was stabbed in a parking lot in the 1100-block of Wellington Road.
Officers later found two youths with apparent stab wounds.
Both victims were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect description was provided to police, and a youth was arrested nearby. A second suspect was also identified and located.
Two knives were seized by police.
Police say they do not believe this was a random incident and there is no risk to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
