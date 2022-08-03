Pay gaps trigger strike vote at Queen’s University’s Donald Gordon Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A resounding vote to strike has been filed by Aramark Canada employees, at Queen’s University’s Donald Gordon Hotel & Conference Centre in Kingston, Ont.

Among the unionized workers who serve as hospitality and food staff, 96 per cent voted in favour to strike last week as negotiations with Aramark continue.

Aramark is the contractor for food and hospitality services at Queen’s, and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, who represent the workers, says the company pays its food services workers at the Donald Gordon Centre significantly less per hour than it pays other workers within the same company on Queen’s campuses.

CUPE says in some cases, the difference can be up to $6 per hour, even if it’s the same job.

Story continues below advertisement

“Simple fairness says that Aramark should have the same pay rates and scales for all its food service workers at Queen’s, regardless of where they work,” says Sherri Ferris, president of CUPE 229.

“Aramark is a multibillion-dollar company. Its contracts with Queen’s are worth millions. Aramark can afford fairness.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Aramark is a multibillion-dollar company. Its contracts with Queen's are worth millions. Aramark can afford fairness."

Aramark says they plan to work toward an agreement with the union to reach a deal.

“We have had several meetings with union leaders and the bargaining committee in an effort to reach a new agreement,” says Aramark Canada in a statement.

“The company intends to keep working with the union toward a settlement that works for everyone. In the event of a work stoppage, we have contingency plans to ensure that services are not interrupted.”

Read more: Striking Kingston commissionaires back to work without demands met

CUPE says they are holding Queen’s partially responsible for the wage disparity.

“Queen’s posts a strategy on its website that talks about values and embedding the university in the Kingston community,” says Ferris. “If it’s serious about this vision, it should be requiring its contractors to deliver basic fairness and a decent wage to the local residents they employ.”

Story continues below advertisement

Queen’s appears to be distancing themselves from the matter, saying they are leaving the bargaining between the workers and Aramark.

“Event catering, hoteling and food services on campus are delivered under contract with Aramark Canada, which is a separate employer from Queen’s,” says the university in a statement.

“Any further queries should be directed to the two parties involved in the bargaining process.”

CUPE says Aramark dishwashers working on one of Queen’s campuses earn $21.36 per hour, while their colleagues doing the same job at the Donald Gordon Centre earn $15.42.

“CUPE has proposed a reasonable timeline for equalizing wages, but Aramark still says no, and that’s why workers voted in such numbers in favour of a strike,” says Ferris.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week’s vote in favour of job action puts the Donald Gordon Centre employees closer to a legal strike if an agreement isn’t reached.

Negotiations resume Aug. 17.