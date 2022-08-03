SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Melanie Joly to discuss Russia-Ukraine war with German foreign minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 6:46 am
Click to play video: 'Russia says Nord Stream 1 gas turbine status still unclear, hopes ‘sooner rather than later’ installation' Russia says Nord Stream 1 gas turbine status still unclear, hopes ‘sooner rather than later’ installation
WATCH: Russia says Nord Stream 1 gas turbine status still unclear, hopes 'sooner rather than later' installation – Jul 26, 2022

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is to hold a public event in Montreal today with her German counterpart, following Canada’s controversial decision to send parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.

The Foreign Affairs Department says Melanie Joly will participate in a “fireside chat” with German federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

Read more: How artillery sent by Canada and allies is helping — and not — on Ukraine’s front lines

Before the chat, the two ministers will hold a news conference, during which they will discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war’s implications on energy and food prices.

In July, Canada said it would grant a Canadian company an exemption on Russian sanctions and allow the export to Germany of six turbines under maintenance in Montreal that are part of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.

That decision angered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called Canada’s actions unacceptable.

Since then, Russia has reduced natural gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 20 per cent amid tensions over the war in Ukraine, citing technical issues that Germany says are only an excuse for a political power play.

— With files from The Associated Press.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
