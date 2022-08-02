Menu

Weather

Tornado touches down north of Winnipeg: Environment Canada

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:51 pm
A tornado forms north of Winnipeg.
A tornado forms north of Winnipeg. Misheyla Iwasiuk

During an evening of thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings around the province, Environment and Climate Change Canada confirms one tornado did touch down Tuesday near the Netley Creek area, just north of Winnipeg.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Misheyla Iwasiuk, who took footage of the tornado, says it almost impacted a farm.

Story continues below advertisement

Tornado warnings had also been issued for the R.M. of St. Clements and the R.M. of St. Andrews

All weather alerts in Manitoba had been lifted by 10:45 p.m.

 

 

 

 

