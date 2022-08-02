Tornado touches down north of Winnipeg: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

During an evening of thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings around the province, Environment and Climate Change Canada confirms one tornado did touch down Tuesday near the Netley Creek area, just north of Winnipeg.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Misheyla Iwasiuk, who took footage of the tornado, says it almost impacted a farm.

Tornado warnings had also been issued for the R.M. of St. Clements and the R.M. of St. Andrews

All weather alerts in Manitoba had been lifted by 10:45 p.m.